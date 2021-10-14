Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 10.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 9,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 249,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $628.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

