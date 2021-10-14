NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.12. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 11,461 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.