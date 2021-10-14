NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 59,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,385. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

