Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBTC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

