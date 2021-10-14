Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 540,747.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

