Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $163,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 133.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $238.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

