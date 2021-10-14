Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $136,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

