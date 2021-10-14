Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,112. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

