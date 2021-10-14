Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.54. 7,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $396.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

