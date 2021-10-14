Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,270.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,216.05. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.