Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

