Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

