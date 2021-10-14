Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

