NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,231.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

