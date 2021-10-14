Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $28.03

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $28.91. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 96 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,475,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

