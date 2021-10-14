Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.98. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 24,202 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

