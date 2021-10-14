Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.98. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 24,202 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
