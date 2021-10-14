Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 256.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

