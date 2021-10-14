NVE (NVEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $315.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVE by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

