Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OBLG opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. Oblong has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 65.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Oblong will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

