Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of OXY opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

