ODUWA 1-Day Volume Tops $16,814.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $16,814.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

