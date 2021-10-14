OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 54,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

