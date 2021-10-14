OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 307,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

