OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 255,972 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Micro Focus International worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $24,466,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

