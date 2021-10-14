OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 261.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,511,000.

KRE opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

