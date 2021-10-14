OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,910 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $175.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.