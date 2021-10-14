Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

