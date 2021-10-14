Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $19.22. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.