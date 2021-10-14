Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00005572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00316363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,276 coins and its circulating supply is 562,960 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.