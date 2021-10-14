On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. UBS Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

ON stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. ON has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

About ON

