OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $8,978,000. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 105,214 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

