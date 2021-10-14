Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oportun Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

OPRT opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.91 million, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

