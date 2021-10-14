Oppenheimer Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX stock opened at $206.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average is $220.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

