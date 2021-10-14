ORAO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $795,639.85 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $795,639.85 and $103,767.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

