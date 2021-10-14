OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

