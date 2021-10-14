Ossiam Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $618.15. 548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,375. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

