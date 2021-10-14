Ossiam Buys 16,674 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 159.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10,016.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 223,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

ITW traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,270. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

