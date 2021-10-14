Ossiam Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ossiam lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,999 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,903.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $160.33. 21,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

