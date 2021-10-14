Ossiam Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ossiam increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

NYSE CB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,798. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.