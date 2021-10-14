Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.32. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,140. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

