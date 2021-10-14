Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

