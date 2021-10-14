Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.50. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

