Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PANDY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

