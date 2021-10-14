Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

