Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $145.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

