Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

