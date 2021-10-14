Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,233 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.