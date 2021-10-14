Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $67,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IEI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

