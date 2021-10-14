Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $77,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.