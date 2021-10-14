Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 625.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 818,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Hologic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Hologic by 292.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.